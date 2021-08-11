Cancel
Video Games

Here are all 19 games coming to Switch from the August Nintendo Indie World event

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Nintendo Indie World presentation was arguably one of the strongest yet, with just about 20 minutes of announcements for 19 games. The games featured range from futuristic action to contemplative visual novels to top-down tactics and beyond, with release dates ranging from sometime next year to surprise launches that are coming out today. Here are all the games from the Indie World event.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Puzzle Game#Action Game#Toem#Garden Story#Lumbearjack Hits Switch
