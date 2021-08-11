Cancel
Congress & Courts

Schumer says Republicans unlikely to let U.S. default on debt

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches it current borrowing capacity in October. “I cannot believe the Republicans will let the country default, and it has always...

Congress & Courtsthefreshtoast.com

Democrats Have A Year To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

Chuck Schumer’s dream of advancing nationwide cannabis reform must come now, or else it might not get another chance. Democrats are on borrowed time with respect to their control of Congress, which means they either must work extra hard to ensure the votes necessary to stay in power, or beg, borrow, steal, and call in every favor to see that the party’s agenda is well-served before they are snuffed out by Republicans.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong. "The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

House Democrats Tee up Second Voting-Rights Measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation to try...
Jeffersontown, KYwtloam.com

Senator Mitch McConnell And Congressman Hal Rogers Weigh In On Afghanistan Situation

A crowd of desperate Afghans surrounded U.S. military airplanes at the Kabul airport on Monday, clinging onto the outside in an attempt to escape the country as their own president fled a day earlier amid the Taliban uprising. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating situation. McConnell said what we’ve seen is an unmitigated disaster; a stain on the reputation of the United States of America. McConnell said he never supported the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan during President Barack Obama’s administration or President Donald Trump’s, and he doesn’t support it now under President Joe Biden. Congressman Hal Rogers sent a statement after President Biden addressed the nation about the take-over Monday saying the current situation in Afghanistan is a complete and total disaster. He said there may have never been a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces, but there was certainly a better way. On Monday, Biden stood by his decision to withdraw troops. McConnell called on him to send “enough” troops back into the country to rescue as many Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. as possible, adding he fears what will happen to the Afghan women and children.
Congress & CourtsDetroit News

Democrats’ dare on debt sets up high-stakes shutdown fight

Democrats are betting Republicans will blink and agree to raise the debt ceiling before it expires, a risky wager after a weeks-long standoff that threatens the health of the financial markets and continued U.S. government operations. Should market turmoil and a federal shutdown ensue this fall, it could overshadow Democrats’...
Pawtucket, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Tilchin: An open letter to Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

William Tilchin, of Pawtucket, is a longtime Boston University history professor (now emeritus) whose books and essays focus primarily on the presidency and foreign policy of Theodore Roosevelt. Dear Senators Manchin and Sinema,. I am writing this letter in an effort to persuade you of the urgent necessity of setting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden confident Republicans will vote to raise debt ceiling

President Biden said Wednesday he remains confident Congress will raise the debt ceiling, despite Republicans vowing they will not vote with Democrats to do so. “They are not going to let us default,” Biden told reporters, after saying he wasn’t worried about the debt ceiling. “$8 trillion is on the Republican’s watch.”
thefreshtoast.com

Mitch McConnell Works With Democrats On Infrastructure, What About Cannabis?

McConnell’s bipartisan tendencies seem to have ended with infrastructure. He recently told the Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t see Republicans working with Democrats again. Although it was like pulling teeth out of the mouth of a fierce great white shark at depths that would give most humans the bends,...
Congress & CourtsWenatchee World

Democrats warn Republicans against partisan fight over debt limit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches its borrowing capacity, warning such a lapse would be perilous for the country. Dozens of Republicans have signed a pledge...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.

