Although it is hardly like OnePlus or even the old LG, Samsung once in a while does its own teasing of upcoming products without actually teasing them. It does so by announcing beforehand some of the technologies and features that will be seen in the next product launch. With less than 36 hours left before Unpacked 2021, Samsung is doing exactly that with the Galaxy Watch 4, revealing the brains behind what could be the most interesting Wear OS smartwatch to launch in a long while.