Electronics

What colors do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come in?

By Gaurav Shukla
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung launched its new true wireless earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2 — at the recent Unpacked event. The Buds 2 join the company’s growing TWS earbuds lineup that also includes Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds+. These earbuds are the smallest and lightest in the Buds series and come with several exciting and useful features. If you’re planning to buy the new Galaxy Buds 2, you may be wondering about their color options. Samsung will sell the Buds 2 in four colors — White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy
Technology
Samsung
Electronics
ANC
