Pizza Hut is Testing Beyond Meat Vegan Pepperoni at 70 US Locations

By Maxwell Rabb
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 7 days ago
National pizza chain Pizza Hut is determined to inspire its customers to give plant-based protein a chance. The fast-food establishment just announced that it will roll out its new vegan pepperoni to nearly 70 locations across five US cities. The launch will be a limited-time offer to test the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza. Pizza Hut’s culinary branch teamed up with vegan brand Beyond Meat to develop the soy-free, meatless pepperoni pizza. The vegan pepperoni is made from rice and peas, enhanced by a blend of spices to replicate the taste of traditional pepperoni.

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com
#Vegan#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Beyond Pepperoni Pizza#Pizza Hut#Taco Bell#The Great Beyond Pizza#Italian#Beyond Meat#Beyond Fried Chicken#Ga#The Cravetarian Taco#The Naked Chalupa#Crispy Plant Based Shell#Panda Express
