Premier League

Where will Man City finish this season?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Premier League

Manchester City Season Preview

After seeing Liverpool take the title the season before, perennial favorites Manchester City had plenty to prove in 2020/2021, and the results were rather stunning. By the time the season had reached its halfway point around the Festive Period, the Citizens were already pacing the league table and looking a good bet at a title shot. And yet, it was at this stage that Manchester City turned it up to "eleven", going through a remarkable run of nearly three months where they simply won every game - league play, domestic cup, Champions League...it did not matter. With twenty-one straight wins across all competitions, they set an England club record. Several more records were set simultaneously involving their away results, which included a 23-game unbeaten run. By the time the streak ended in March, the title was well-decided.
Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola: Last season toughest period of career

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says last season's title winning campaign was the toughest of his career. The Catalan has opened up on last campaign's hectic schedule, revealing that it was actually the toughest experience of his career. "Last season, the schedule was so tough," Guardiola admitted, speaking in City's...
Premier League
The Independent

Man City: Why defeat by Chelsea in the Champions League final could shape Pep Guardiola’s season

When Pep Guardiola sat down with Jack Grealish, he gave the speech that brings a sparkle to the eyes of any player. The Manchester City manager told Grealish that he could finally be the difference in delivering the Champions League. He can make the difference in any individual game, after all, and City were already within millimetres of winning the competition last season.The big question going into the new season is whether their very participation in that final – and what Guardiola did in it – might have taken them further away from glory. It might even be the...

