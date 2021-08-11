Cancel
Plainfield, CT

How Plainfield will allot $4.5 million in COVID relief funding

Norwich Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINFIELD — Recreation fans and local non-profits were the big winners this week as selectmen began allocating nearly $4.5 million in anticipated COVID-19 relief funding. The Board of Selectmen on Monday approved using $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding to begin an overhaul of the Lions Park playscape area with $25,000 also slated to be passed on the Moosup-based Project PIN food pantry and another $50,000 headed to United Services, a community mental health and human services agency which has seen a large uptick in client need during the pandemic.

