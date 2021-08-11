Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Part I: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Miami Hurricanes Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game Preview

By The 7th Floor
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the First of a Three-Part Series Looking into the out-of-conference opener against the defending National Champions. The Alabama Crimson Tide do not enter rebuilding phases. Rather, they reload year-after-year. Thus, while 2021 seems like a transition year after wining the 2020 National Championship and losing its nucleus of talent, Bama remains one of the biggest opening game tests possible.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Crimson Tide#Chick Fil A Kickoff Game#American Football#National Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy