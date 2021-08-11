Chloe Bennet Exits Powerpuff Girls TV Series
The road to The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series has been a rocky one as it was announced back in May that the pilot was being reworked. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault were all expected to return in the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively, but it looks like things are changing up once again. Bennet, who is best known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD, has officially exited the Powerpuff project. According to Variety, it was "scheduling conflicts" that "forced" her to leave the show. It appears Cameron and Perrault are still attached to the series, which was expected to begin reshooting later this year. Variety reports that they plan to find a replacement for Bennet in the fall.comicbook.com
