Chloe Bennet Exits Powerpuff Girls TV Series

Most of the members of The Suicide Squad deserve a limited series at the very least in order to let people know who they were since, SPOILERS, James Gunn’s bloody and thrilling look at the team ended up killing off a good number of them as a diversion. To be fair, Javelin hasn’t really been given a decent shake in the DC universe since despite beating Green Lantern in an earlier story, he’s been the kind of guy that gets prepared, is ready to go and do some damage, and then gets taken out without that much of an effort. Imagine that, a character in prime physical condition, an athlete no less, who has the costume, the look, and the weapons, but not the necessary arc to be turned into someone that might make it through one important mission on the big screen. Seriously though, Task Force X had two teams this time around, and while it’s likely that both teams were meant to make it to the endpoint of the mission, it’s kind of obvious that one team was made up of fodder while the other team was made up of specialists that Waller was depending on. It’s both confusing and it makes perfect sense why Harley and Flagg weren’t included in the second group.