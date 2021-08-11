Cancel
Missouri State

Miner Mike's In Missouri Is A 50,000-Square Foot Indoor Playground The Whole Family Will Love

By Beth Price-Williams
Family-friendly fun lurks around every corner in Missouri – if we know where to look for it. One of the biggest selling points of an indoor destination is we can visit it all year around – whether the temps have dropped to single digits as it snows or the scorching summer sun has lead to vicious thunderstorms. Miner Mike’s in Missouri, a massive playground, beckons kids of all ages for a day of non-stop thrills and fun.

You'll have a ton of space to play at Miner Mike's and Busters in Osage Beach, a 50,000-square foot playground that promises something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05G1o8_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

If you're an adrenaline junkie, get those juices flowing at Buster's Garage. Buckle up for a few rounds on the go kart track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBsMJ_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Now that your heart's probably racing, how about climbing aboard the mini roller coaster? It may be smaller than your average theme park coaster, but it packs a whole lot of thrills into its small size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNmad_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Bringing the little ones along? Watch 'em play in the tubes and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwByn_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Slip down slides. Miner Mike's even boasts some kid-sized rides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYawO_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

What would an indoor playground be without an arcade?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9rOb_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Get your game on at the 12,000-square foot Buster's Arcade, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvHvB_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Don't forget to check out the prizes. Will you score enough tickets to get your dream prize?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCp0L_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

All that fun inevitably leads to grumbling stomachs. Make your way to Long Branch Saloon, where you can have a break and a delicious meal or a snack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtEfT_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Head over to the official website of Miner Mike's and Busters for days, hours, and more information. Or, go here for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07K7O8_0bOfxMGq00
Facebook/Miner Mike’s and Busters

Have you been to Miner Mike’s in Missouri? What’d you think? Share your experience in the comments! On the hunt for some more family fun? Bring the whole family to Zenith Climbing Center in Springfield .

The post Miner Mike’s In Missouri Is A 50,000-Square Foot Indoor Playground The Whole Family Will Love appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Missouri

Only In Missouri

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Missouri is for people who LOVE the Show-Me State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

