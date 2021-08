Over the past few months, the decisions that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and tennis champion Naomi Osaka have both made to drop out of respective competitive sporting events to care for themselves have rocked the public conversation on mental health. The implications of those actions in the world of sports, fitness and wellness were discussed last week on July 28 at the Beauty Inc + FN Wellness Forum, a one-day virtual summit that gathered some of the top experts and leaders in the wellness, fitness, athletic, beauty and adjacent industries to explore the power of self care in 2021 and how...