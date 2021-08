The City of Vandalia is set to begin taking steps towards creating a business district along Veterans Avenue between Interstate exits 61 and 63 following approval to move forward at Monday night’s Vandalia City Council meeting. Vandalia Economic Development Director Amber Daulbaugh was on hand for the meeting to walk through the steps in the process and inform the council of work she has done to this point. Mayor Rick Gottman before turning the floor over to Daulbaugh, informed that council that they could essentially approve to create the district without feedback and/or approval from land owners and business owners but that he was against going about it that way. Daulbaugh then explained that there are 132 parcels in the proposed district and that she had already made contact with or has meetings set up with several of the entities in the proposed district boundaries.