‘I’m listening to her’: meet Scott Morrison’s favourite climate change protester

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the House of Representatives’ slapdown of controversial Nationals MP George Christensen after his attack on COVID-19 lockdowns and mask-wearing. Read more: View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation They also canvass Scott Morrison’s initial response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. Read more: With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate Additional audio Gaena, Blue Dot Sessions, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.