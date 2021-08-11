Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

‘I’m listening to her’: meet Scott Morrison’s favourite climate change protester

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Frances. She’s a Canberra-based IT worker, a mother of two, and is on her way to becoming the new poster child for the climate action movement. It seems Frances now has the ear of Scott Morrison after she was singled out by the prime minister this week as a positive example of peaceful protest.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Warren Entsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Paris#Protest Riot#The Parliament House#Australian#Greens#Extinction Rebellion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A reprimand for Christensen and Morrison on climate

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the House of Representatives’ slapdown of controversial Nationals MP George Christensen after his attack on COVID-19 lockdowns and mask-wearing. Read more: View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation They also canvass Scott Morrison’s initial response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. Read more: With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate Additional audio Gaena, Blue Dot Sessions, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Scott Morrison wants a trouble-free Christmas but George Christensen’s Covid misinformation stands in the way

Scott Morrison has sought to cast forward Australia’s collective imagination to a time close to Christmas, a time when the country’s troubles could be largely behind it. “By the end of this year, we will be able to say that we have saved the lives of over 30,000 Australians, we have put a million people back into work and we have vaccinated the country,” the prime minister told parliament on Tuesday.
WorldThe Guardian

Federal parliament to sit next week despite Covid lockdown in Canberra

The federal parliament will sit as scheduled next week, despite the ACT lockdown, as the government faces deadlines on key pieces of legislation it must have passed. The sitting had been placed in limbo after the ACT went into lockdown at the end of last week, following its first positive community-transmitted Covid case in 14 months.
MusicWoodlands Online& LLC

Scott Morrison Live at Hyatt Centric

Scott has been performing professionally for over 10 years. He has racked up a song collection of over 1300 songs. Variety is the spice of life, so no genres will get left behind during one of his shows!
EnvironmentWashington Post

Climate change is real, and it’s permanent

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. In the spring, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, I taught a course titled “The End of the World and What Comes After,” about the myriad ways that modern civilization could come to an end: financial collapse, pandemics, cyberwarfare, thermonuclear war or more exotic possibilities. Strange as it might sound, it was a fun course to conceive, prepare and teach.
ChinaPosted by
TheConversationAU

Australia is at risk of taking the wrong tack at the Glasgow climate talks, and slamming China is only part of it

Buried within the prime minister’s response to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is just about everything we’re at risk of getting wrong at the Glasgow climate talks in October. After slamming China — whose emissions per person are half of Australia’s — for not doing more to cut emissions, Scott Morrison said the Glasgow talks were the “biggest multilateral global negotiation the world has ever known”. If he treats the talks as just another (big) negotiation, we’re in trouble. The way the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade usually treats negotiations is hold something back, hold out the...
Australiaraleighnews.net

Peta Credlin's political opinions are worthless

The Murdoch media are beefing up efforts to push political commentator Peta Credlin. Her actual achievements, writes Alan Austin, suggest she is unqualified. PETA CREDLIN is popping up increasingly on social media and politicians' websites as well as in News Corp and other outlets. Why she has any media presence at all is one of life's mysteries.
EnvironmentBBC

Manx government donates £1.3m climate change aid to Burundi

The Manx government has donated more than £1.3m to a charity working in an area of Africa "combatting the effects" of climate change. The International Development Partnership (IDP) has awarded Send a Cow the funds for projects in Burundi. Richard Granville, the charity's programme funding manager, said the money would...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont’s role in averting climate change catastrophe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new United Nations report about global warming says humans are to blame with global carbon levels higher than at any time in at least two million years. Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of...
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
EconomyTelegraph

Sturgeon’s flirtation with the Greens is economic vandalism

A four-day week with no loss of pay. Phasing out diesel cars in just five years. Curbs on banking, restrictions on executive pay, and a universal income paid out to everyone regardless of whether you do any work or not. If nothing else, the Scottish Green Party is at least honest about its intentions. It is against economic growth, and it has the policies to make sure there is absolutely no risk of ever getting any.

Comments / 0

Community Policy