The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) has launched a tender for the procurement of a solar module assembly line. The 20 MW line will be used in a new solar module factory located in the West Bank of Palestine. “This initial capacity is expected to be expandable at a later stage to meet local and subsequently regional demand, a spokesperson for Massader said in a statement to pv magazine. “The project is envisioned to be commissioned in the year of 2022 and is part of a holistic national strategy geared towards sustainable energy transition in Palestine.”