Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2021. The company recorded an Annual Recurring Revenue (AAR) of $37 million, an increase of roughly 32% from cloud ARR and 25% in total ARR compared to the same timeframe from 2020. The company also reported adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) of $17.7 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of over 20% from the pro-forma numbers of first half of 2020.