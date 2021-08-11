The Best Luxury Hotels in Gijón, Spain

When you need to recharge in the film-star capital of France, we know just where to check in. Here are the top spa hotels in Cannes, all bookable on Culture Trip. Glittery film festival, glamorous restaurants, exclusive beach clubs pouring bottles of the finest fizz… yes, Cannes is synonymous with indulgence. Sure enough, that decadent vibe extends to its spa scene, where jet-lagged muscles can be soothed and dry skin smoothed in the most lavish settings. Many of the best set-ups are, happily enough, in hotels – so once you’ve been tended to, you can simply float up to your room to preserve that Zen vibe.