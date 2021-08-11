Todd & Julie Chrisley Talk the Longevity of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Ahead of Season 9

Lindsie Chrisley announces she and her husband of 9 years Will Campbell are splitting up via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her over 600,000 followers on Tuesday (July 27). "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."