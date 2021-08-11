Cancel
Another strong quarter bolsters Wendy’s ambitions

By Joe Guszkowski
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy’s is doubling down on breakfast and unit growth following a strong second quarter that has it once again raising its expectations for this year. The chain is spending an additional $10 million to continue promoting breakfast, opening 700 ghost kitchens over the next five years and launching a development fund for new restaurants designed to help it reach a new goal of up to 9,000 locations worldwide by 2025.

