Another strong quarter bolsters Wendy’s ambitions
Wendy’s is doubling down on breakfast and unit growth following a strong second quarter that has it once again raising its expectations for this year. The chain is spending an additional $10 million to continue promoting breakfast, opening 700 ghost kitchens over the next five years and launching a development fund for new restaurants designed to help it reach a new goal of up to 9,000 locations worldwide by 2025.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
