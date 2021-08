From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.