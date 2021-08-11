Cancel
Georgetown, PA

Guyana lawmakers abolish law against cross-dressing

 7 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s Parliament has voted to immediately remove a colonial-era law against cross-dressing, saying it is outdated, discriminatory and out of tune with modern times. The vote late Tuesday was a formality to comply with a 2018 ruling by the Trinidad-based the Caribbean Court of Justice. It would prevent police from charging people who dress in clothes seen as meant for a different gender. A Guyanese court about a decade ago ruled that police could act if a person had cross-dressed for an “improper purpose.” The regional court, however, sided with a group of gay men who had petitioned to have the laws scrubbed from British colonial-era lawbooks.

