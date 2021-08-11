Cancel
Greek wildfires: Multinational force fights to tame flareups

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

KONTIAS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East are working alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that have ravaged Greece’s forests for a week. Officials said the blazes that destroyed homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate mostly had stopped spreading Wednesday. However, fronts still burned on the large island of Evia and in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region. The Greek government said a total of 900 foreign firefighters from at least 11 European countries and three in the Mideast were tackling remaining hot spots along with Greek crews. The largest contingent were in action on the island of Evia, which has suffered the greatest damage.

