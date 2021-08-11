Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Princess Eugenie Was 'Mortified' By Husband Jack Brooksbank's Flirty Antics In Capri: 'His Behavior Came As A Shock'

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan overboard! New mom Princess Eugenie was humiliated by her husband Jack Brooksbank’s flirty antics during a ritzy bash off the Italian coast, an insider tells OK!. The 35-year-old was recently caught on camera frolicking with several bikini-clad models aboard a speedboat in Capri last month. Though he was on a work trip as a brand ambassador for Casamigos — the tequila label launched by George Clooney — he was seen exploring caves around the coast with former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis (who is now Casamigos's global director) and Maria Buccellati, a model turned fashion ambassador.

okmagazine.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Jack Brooksbank
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
George Clooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flirty#Italian#Glamour#Bbc One#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla move home to reunite with Queen

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been pictured arriving at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they are set to visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer. In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen arriving by car at their home, which is located on the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson addresses claims she and Prince Andrew will remarry

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry. Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together. Their close friendship and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law. Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Prince William Moving To Oust Andrew + Coming Kate & Meghan Collab?

Prince William is so concerned about sexual abuse allegations against his uncle Prince Andrew, he’s asking his father Prince Charles if something should be done, according to reports. The royal family has come under fire for its hands-off approach to Andrew, especially in comparison to their micro-managing of Megxit. William...
WorldHello Magazine

Why Princess Charlene cried on her wedding day to Prince Albert

Princess Charlene was pictured shedding a few tears on her wedding day to Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011. Photos show the royal dabbing her cheek with a tissue as the couple emerged from Sainte Devote church following their religious ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

6 times Sarah Ferguson wowed in her tiara after her royal wedding

Friday 23 July marks 35 years since Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Prince Andrew . Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple have remained good friends and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. On her wedding day in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Did Princess Eugenie’s Husband Abandon Her, Newborn Son To Party On Yacht In Italy?

Controversial photos of Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy emerged over the weekend, causing some to question why the father of 5-month-old son August was in the company of beautiful models while his wife and child remained at home. The pictures didn’t paint a flattering picture of Brooksbank, but a prominent member of the royal family has spoken up in his defense.
Worldpurewow.com

Princess Eugenie Posted a Series of Super Rare Childhood Pics for Sister Beatrice's Birthday

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 33rd birthday this past weekend and the moment was marked with some special posts on Instagram. The royal's mom, Sarah Ferguson, posted an image of flowers and said, “Happy birthday my magical Beatrice.” Meanwhile, her husband, the ever-romantic Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, posted a selfie of himself and Princess Beatrice on the beach, with a caption that said, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart.”
Relationshipspurewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Reveals Rare Details on Daughter Princess Beatrice's Private Wedding

Just last week, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple secretly got married back in July of 2020 with a small, private ceremony that included their family. The nuptials took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor and royal followers got a glimpse of the event with some gorgeous photos that were shared to Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Sarah Ferguson Is Defending Her Son-in-Law’s Party Photos With Models Just Months After His Son’s Birth

A member of the royal family was on the defense after new photos surfaced that painted a rather unbecoming portrait of one of The Firm’s members. Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, was recently photographed on a boat with a number of models in bikinis (and one who was topless), while Eugenie was back in the United Kingdom with the couple’s five-month-old son, August. But Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson — no stranger to scandalous photos herself — was ready to defend her son-in-law and laid out the context of the photos, slamming the publication that released them. Ferguson explained that her son-in-law...

Comments / 7

Community Policy