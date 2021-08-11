Princess Eugenie Was 'Mortified' By Husband Jack Brooksbank's Flirty Antics In Capri: 'His Behavior Came As A Shock'

Man overboard! New mom Princess Eugenie was humiliated by her husband Jack Brooksbank’s flirty antics during a ritzy bash off the Italian coast, an insider tells OK!. The 35-year-old was recently caught on camera frolicking with several bikini-clad models aboard a speedboat in Capri last month. Though he was on a work trip as a brand ambassador for Casamigos — the tequila label launched by George Clooney — he was seen exploring caves around the coast with former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis (who is now Casamigos's global director) and Maria Buccellati, a model turned fashion ambassador.