‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as Permanent Hosts: “I Won’t Be Watching”
Fans aren’t betting high on this Double Jeopardy. Following the news that both Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will replace the late Alex Trebek as the permanent hosts of Jeopardy!, audiences of the game show are mourning the news. Richards, who served as a guest host on the ABC game show back in February, is set to take the reigns for the upcoming 38th season. While Richards will host the daily syndicated program, Bialik is set to tag along hosting primetime and spin-off specials of the show.decider.com
