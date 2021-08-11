Cancel
A national alert test buzzed US TVs, radios, and any phones that opted-in at 2:20PM ET

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 2:20PM ET, FEMA conducted a test of both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) covering radio, TV broadcasts, and mobile devices in the US, but you might not see it on your phone. That’s because this time around, unlike the Presidential Alert test in 2018, it only reached phones with a setting to receive test messages and by default, most phones are set to opt-out.

