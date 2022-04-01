ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plastic Surgery? Bella Thorne Has Changed So Much Since Her Disney Channel Days

Can you believe Bella Thorne has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s ? After getting her start in Hollywood at just 5 years old, the Florida native has gone on to build quite a career for herself.

However, growing up in front of the camera does come with a certain set of challenges. Over the years, Bella has faced a lot of plastic surgery rumors, including speculation that she got a boob job and nose job. To date, the former Disney Channel star has never discussed going under the knife.

That said, Bella has always been open about her struggles with body image . "This was taken at the end of 2016? 2017? 2018 was about getting my health back. This is what I look like when I'm stressed. When I'm stressed, it's hard for me to work up an appetite," the Midnight Sun actress captioned several bikini photos of herself via Instagram in January 2019.

Bathing Suit Babe! See Photos of Bella Thorne's Best Bikini Moments

"I'm all about being yourself, loving your body, yada yada, but these photos make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know, I look at this picture and I’m also proud," Bella continued.

"I'm so f--king proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more!!!! And I feel good, but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward," she concluded.

Moreover, Bella is completely against photo retouching. "I'm not F--KING PERFECT. I'M A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL," she captioned a 2017 magazine cover of herself after asking the publication not to Photoshop the image. Later, in 2018, she called out A-listers who use apps like FaceTune.

Disney Channel Stars Then vs. Now! Photos of Your Favorite Kid Actors

"It's so upsetting when you take a photo of yourself and then you try and think of every single way that you could be better," Bella said during an interview with Barstool's "Chicks in the Office" podcast. "That's a really, really depressing mindset."

Bella has also talked a lot about her acne journey and the intense treatments she's undergone to clear her skin. "My skin has been a long time in the works," the "SFB" singer explained during a June 2019 YouTube segment with Vogue .

"I don’t even know how many years I've had cystic acne, but it started off as dermatitis, and then I tried everything you can think of," Bella recalled. "Tearing off parts of your face, like burning it off, the vampire facials, the microneedling, the lasers — every laser you can name, I've done it. And literally nothing worked — not one thing."

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Bella Thorne's total transformation.

