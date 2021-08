League of Legends fans hit the polls earlier this year to vote in Crime City Nightmare as an upcoming skin thematic—and now we got a first look at some splash arts. Surrender at 20 mod moobeat found several splash arts on the League Weibo today, sharing images for nine upcoming skins. And while the Crime City Nightmare thematic was already confirmed, a new “Phoenix” skin line was also revealed for what appears to be Seraphine, Xayah, and Anivia. As for Crime City Nightmare, fans can expect cosmetics for Akali, Twisted Fate, Shaco, Darius, Graves and what looks like Zyra.