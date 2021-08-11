Coast Guard Auxiliary to offer Safe Boating class

On Sunday, August 15, the Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a Safe Boating Class from 10 am to 5 pm, at the West Tisbury Fire Department on State Road. Designed for all boaters, both beginners and experts, the cost for each participant is $40 and includes all course material. Once completing the course, students will receive a certificate of safe boating education, and paperwork will be processed for a Massachusetts boating license. Those under 16 who complete the course will meet the state requirements for a boating license.