Economy

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

 8 days ago

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to afford even those few ingredients even though she is among the relatively fortunate Venezuelans who have at least some access to U.S. dollars. The country’s socialist government two years ago gave up its long and complicated efforts to restrict transactions in dollars in favor of the local bolivar, whose value has been obliterated by hyperinflation. But now, millions of Venezuelans who continue to get paid in bolivars can’t afford to buy food.

Economy
World

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets are retreating after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. This follows broad losses on Wall Street. Tokyo slipped 1.1% and Hong Kong was down 2.2% on Thursday. Benchmarks in Shanghai, South Korea and Sydney also tumbled. Minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic’s impact on consumer spending and jobs growth. Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, where technology, health care, financial and industrial companies were the biggest losers.
Markets

The US Dollar retreats on weak consumer confidence

On Friday, weak US consumer confidence data flowed through bond markets, sending long-dated yields lower and pulling the rug from under the US Dollar’s feet. The dollar index plunged by 0.51% to 92.52, climbing just a few points to 92.55 in Asia. With the edge being taken off the recent taper talk post-data, investors rushed to cut long US Dollar positions into the weekend.
Business
KRMG

US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the nation's households. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that...
Business

US Consumer Inflation Slows In July, But Gas Prices Still Rising

US consumer prices jumped again in July, as spiking gasoline prices continue to fuel inflation, prompting the White House on Wednesday to call for oil producers to open the taps to boost supply. However, overall inflation came in at a slower pace than the prior month as some impacts of...
Gas Price

US July Consumer Price Index Rose Slightly Faster Than Expected

Prices rising while interest rates remain low could lead more investors to pour into bitcoin over bonds as a reward for paying those higher prices. Bitcoin traders closely track headline inflation numbers in the event that the premiere digital asset becomes a hedge against inflation because of its limited supply cap.
Business

US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: CONSUMER SENTIMENT, INFLATION EXPECTATIONS EYED. US Dollar strengthened modestly on Thursday as GBP/USD tumbled lower. DXY Index remains stuck in its range between the 91.75-93.40 price levels. Consumer sentiment data on deck for release poses upcoming event risk. The US Dollar was little changed on Thursday with...
Business

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DETERIORATING SENTIMENT MIGHT KEEP FED AT BAY. USD price action hammered across the board of major currency pairs this morning. US Dollar selling pressure is accelerating in response to dismal consumer sentiment. The DXY Index is down over -0.3% on the session as EUR/USD climbs, USD/JPY sinks.
Markets

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar

Gold refreshes intraday high during three-day uptrend, consolidates weekly losses. Market sentiment dwindles amid covid and vaccine news, tapering concerns during a light-calendar day in Asia. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, risk catalysts to direct short-term moves around the key horizontal hurdle. August starts illy for gold, could September change...
Business

Dollar falls as U.S. consumer price rises temper in July, data show

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was down 0.17% at 92.915 at 3:05 p.m. ET. The dollar fell on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data showed consumer price increases eased in July, taking some pressure off the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back the monthly bond purchases that are part of its toolbox to support the economic recovery.
Currencies

US dollar downturn aids Bitcoin bulls before $50K BTC price showdown

Bitcoin (BTC) challenged $46,800 on Aug. 11 as a weakening U.S. dollar added to bullish momentum. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting highs of $46,787 on Bitstamp Wednesday, a hair short of the previous day's peak. Fresh from voting day on the U.S. infrastructure bill, something...
Markets

DXY Dollar Index Price Breaches 93.00, Awaiting US CPI

The Dollar Index is still bullish; further growth could signal that the USD could appreciate versus its rivals. Technically, a temporary drop could be natural after the current upwards movement. DXY is traded around strong resistance levels; a bearish pattern may signal a downside movement. DXY Dollar Index price rallies, and it seems determined to … Continued.
Markets

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Breakout or Fake-out?

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD price breakout stalls at the yearly high-week- risk for inflection. DXY weekly support at 91.74, 90.93 (bullish invalidation) – Resistance 93, breach exposes 93.76/88 (key) The US Dollar Index rallied nearly...
Markets

Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today due to easier oil prices and the strengthening greenback following the strong demand for the US Treasuries’ US$27 billion 20-year bond sale. At 9am, the local note stood at 4.2370/2395 versus the greenback from Wednesday's close of...
Economy

U.S. Treasuries’ foreign ownership in June hit highest since February 2020 – data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign holdings of Treasuries in June climbed to their highest since February 2020, Treasury Department data showed on Monday. Major foreign holders held $7.202 trillion in Treasuries, up from $7.135 trillion in May. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries with holdings of $1.277 trillion in June, from $1.266 trillion the previous month.
Economy

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Business

Pound to Dollar Rate Jumps Higher After US Consumer Sentiment Dives

The pound accelerated at breakneck speed against the dollar on Friday, having briefly dipped below the 1.38 benchmark for the first time since late July. Without any UK data to impact the pound vs dollar rate as the week concluded, the pair’s fortunes were largely dictated by the only notable release from the US economy: the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August – which dealt the dollar a blow.

