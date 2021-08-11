Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Todd & Julie Chrisley Talk the Longevity of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Ahead of Season 9

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
thesalemnewsonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014, the reality series about real estate mogul Todd, wife Julie and their Atlanta family became a hit for the USA Network thanks to the stars’ southern charm and relatable squabbles. They became so popular, in fact, it wasn’t long before their kids, Savannah and Chase, got their own offshoot, Growing Up Chrisley, which returns for season 3 along with season 9 of the main show on August 12.

www.thesalemnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Julie Chrisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrisley Knows Best#Mental Health#The Usa Network#Osbournes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
TVShowsAce

At Eight Months Sober, Chase Chrisley Celebrates Home Ownership

A new episode of Chrisley Confessions dropped yesterday featuring Todd, Chase, and Julie Chrisley. The family spent some time talking about Chase and his sobriety. Turns out, Chase Chrisley is eight months sober. Eight months from what? Well, Chase clarified this applies to ALL controlled substances. But, he mostly had an issue with marijuana and alcohol.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence: Is He Marrying Or Leaving Emmy Medders?

Chase Chrisley is finally breaking his silence on his relationship status with Emmy Medders. For months, Chrisley Knows Best fans have gone back and forth with rumors and speculation. There were reports Emmy and Chase split up. And, there were reports they were secretly engaged. Overall, fans believe Emmy Medders is a great fit for Chase Chrisley because she resembles his mother Julie.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Together Again!!! See Official Statement

Rumors have swirled for a while that Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were a couple again. But, neither Savannah nor Nic commented on the status of their relationship. Todd mentioned the relationship on his podcast, but he made it clear it wasn’t his business to share. It has been over a year since these lovebirds called off their wedding, and Savannah recently confirmed she was giving romance with Nic a second chance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Savannah Chrisley's Fans Say She Looked 'Much Prettier' before New Yacht Selfie

Savannah Chrisley celebrated the USA's freedom on a yacht, but her fans had divided opinions about her look. She and her dad have been accused of overdoing Botox previously. The Chrisleys have been on everyone’s radar since “Chrisley Knows Best” premiered in March 2014. Thanks to the reality show, we learned a lot about patriarch Todd Chrisley, his daughter Savannah, and the rest of the family.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Is Chase Chrisley Dating His Mother? We Can't Un-See This Face Mashup on Growing Up Chrisley

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Sigmund Freud would have a field day. A hilarious sneak peek at the season three premiere of Growing Up Chrisley on Aug. 12 shows just how much Chase Chrisley is a "mama's boy" thanks to a shocking revelation by his friend Elliott. The exclusive clip shows Chase and Elliott prepping to host their pals, but Chase's girlfriend Emmy Medders isn't planning on attending.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Reveals Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley announces she and her husband of 9 years Will Campbell are splitting up via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her over 600,000 followers on Tuesday (July 27). "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Update on Relationship With Emmy Medders

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Not walking down the aisle anytime soon. Growing Up Chrisley star Chase Chrisley has exclusively revealed his relationship status ahead of the season three premiere. While Chase is talking marriage with girlfriend Emmy Medders in the cute teaser trailer, it turns out that they just weren't meant to be.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce

July 28 (UPI) -- Lindsie Chrisley and her husband, Will Campbell, are headed for divorce. Chrisley, 31, confirmed her split from Campbell in an Instagram post Tuesday after nine years of marriage. Chrisley shared the news alongside a photo of herself with Jackson, her son with Campbell. "While one door...
RelationshipsInternational Business Times

Todd Chrisley Not Interested In Reuniting With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley After Falling-Out

Todd Chrisley is not interested in meeting his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley after their disagreement. Todd spoke with PeopleTV's "Reality Check" after he recently wished the best for his daughter. He made it clear that he is not pursuing a day-to-day relationship with her because he believes that she had been a "catalyst" for the investigation on their family for alleged tax evasion. He also said it was "heartbreaking" that she allegedly spread negative stories about them through various media outlets.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Joy Fires Back, Threatens To Countersue Todd Chrisley

The feud between Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball and Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best continues. Todd Chrisley insists she’s a “nobody” with a tiny following that no one cares about. But, he made a promise on his recent episode of Chrisley Confessions that “I’m f**king coming for you darling.” Well, Katie Joy has since listened to the podcast episode that dropped this week. And, she’s responded to it with multiple Instagram posts.
Relationshipsimdb.com

Todd Chrisley Breaks His Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce From Will Campbell

Todd Chrisley is extending an olive branch to estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley. The family patriarch addressed his eldest daughter's divorce from Will Campbell on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying that he recently learned about their breakup. And though he previously stated he will respect Lindsie and her brother Kyle's wish for privacy, Todd said he's been asked to comment on the matter and he intends to do so on his own terms. "I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted," he explained. "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch Savannah Chrisley Gush Over Rekindled Romance With Nic Kerdiles

Watch: Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets. This time, it's on her own terms. Growing Up Chrisley's Savannah Chrisley recently confirmed her reconciliation with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles in an exclusive chat with E! News, and now this Chrisley Knows Best alum is ready to spill more details. Savannah continued to gush over Nic during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 12 and revealed why this time around she's approaching their relationship a little more cautiously since splitting in Sept. 2020.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley Issues Statement On Lindsie & Will’s Divorce

Reporters have been knocking on Todd Chrisley’s door for a statement since news of Lindsie and Will Campbell’s divorce broke. Todd admits he’s no different than anyone else. He had no idea there were issues with his daughter’s marriage. And, he learned about the divorce the same way everyone else did. On Instagram. Todd explained that it was news he went to sleep with. He prayed on it before doing to sleep. And, awoke to pray on it some more.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd Chrisley Seemingly Reaches out to Daughter Lindsie After Divorce Reveal, Bar Altercation

Todd Chrisley seemingly reaches out to his daughter Lindsie on Instagram after her divorce announcement on Tuesday. With a cleverly crafted caption that excludes any mention of his daughter's name, the Chrisley Knows Best star offered some comfort to his eldest daughter during the trying time under a photo showcasing a backyard and open water.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley Turns Over All Communications From Lindsie To An Attorney

Todd and Lindsie Chrisley were once part of a happy family but the two are now feuding to the point where they can’t even text each other. That particular revelation came about from a wide-ranging interview with ET earlier this week. The comments were made as he and wife Julie talked about some of the struggles the Chrisley Knows Best stars have been going through in the last few years.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley BLASTS Drama, Refuses To Engage

Chrisley Knows Best star, Savannah Chrisley is no stranger to social media drama. Recently, it seems that she is addressing it head-on more often than she used to. However, that could all be changing. Keep reading to find out more about her recent strategy on combatting drama in her life.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Savannah Chrisley Just Confirm The Series Is Staged?

Savannah Chrisley may have just confirmed Chrisley Knows Best is, in fact, staged and scripted. As we’ve previously reported, fans have always wondered if the reality TV series featuring Todd Chrisley’s family was fake. Truthfully, fans of reality TV have mixed feelings about any of it actually being “real.”. Fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy