Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from 'fake' citizen

 8 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign ministry says several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist. The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim at alleged U.S. pressure on researchers. The Swiss Embassy in Beijing highlighted its suspicions about the quoted scientist on Tuesday with a Twitter post that read, “Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days.” A message inserted with the post said no Swiss citizen named Wilson Edwards appeared on registries or academic articles from the biology field.

