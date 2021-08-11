Minnesota Wild fans wait anxiously for team to sign Kirill Kaprizov

The 2021 edition of NHL free agency is already beginning to wind down. The market opened on July 28, and most of the top unrestricted free agents are already off the board. A few notable free agents do remain unsigned—including six-time All-Star center Eric Staal—but some teams may now be more interested in the restricted-free-agent market. It just so happens that there is some recent buzz regarding two intriguing free agents—Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk.