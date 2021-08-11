Cancel
NHL

Minnesota Wild fans wait anxiously for team to sign Kirill Kaprizov

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild has made plenty of roster moves this offseason, but the biggest one the team needs to make hasn’t happened yet. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has already shown he’s not afraid to make bold moves. He bought out the remaining contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who signed identical 13-year deals on July 4, 2012. The Wild has a new star and face of the franchise, and his name is Kirill Kaprizov.

