Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 11th

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of our day, we are looking to have thin cloud coverage continue for a good majority of the Concho Valley. Winds will start off on the breezy side coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour, then will later calm down a bit around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the viewing area. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we get into tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and winds will come in from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers and storms could develop late Friday afternoon, as well as into Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the best day for wide spread showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be a bit on the cooler side for the end of the weekend and into the first few days of next week.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Wednesday, August 18 Evening Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are still on the radar this evening and are moving north. Isolated showers and storms will stick around overnight before things ramp up tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The dip of the jet stream has increased the chances for storms and showers as weak disturbances continue to move near the Ozarks. The soupy airmass will be in the forecast for the next several days, which will result in clouds, chances for showers, and locally heavy rainfall. Most of the rain showers will taper off as the sunsets and the instability decreases. More showers and storms are back in the forecast tomorrow and will continue into tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. We’ll end up with an active start on radar this morning with scattered showers especially along the coast for the morning commute. Grab the rain gear heading out the door this morning as scattered showers develop from the coast on inland through the morning and midday.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Wednesday forecast: Another seasonal day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern remains the same today which means a similar day to what we’ve had so far this week, upper 80s-low 90s with isolated showers/storms in the afternoon. The weather pattern changes to end the week which will lead to a chance of showers/storms for...
EnvironmentUpNorthLive.com

Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday forecast

Tranquil conditions will be the overall theme of the forecast this week as skies trend partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warm, but manageable. WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. There is an outside chance for a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder off the lake breeze, but almost all will remain dry. Daytime temperatures in the lower-middle 80s. The humidity will become more noticeable compared to earlier in the week.
EnvironmentKEYT

Wednesday morning forecast August 18th

Temperatures are sitting below average Wednesday, with the coast in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s as well. With the deep marine layer and a trough passing through the region, there is a slight chance of morning drizzle, especially south of Point Conception. Rainfall amounts will be less than five hundredths of an inch.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 18th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s. We will start with mostly cloudy skies, then developing showers and storms are expected to be scattered across the region for today. Flood warnings are still in effect for portions of Irion and Tom Green counties. Winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour by this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s by the top of the noon hour as well. As we get into the second half of today, we will have a few more peaks of sunshine, then an increase in clouds once again. Temperatures will rise to the 80s for highs and winds will still be coming from the south, but decreasing in speeds later in the day. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and winds shifting a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. A few more spotty showers could pop up around the region around the midnight hour. Tomorrow will give us warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour, and a few lingering morning showers will move out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. We will have partly cloudy skies by the end of this week and into the first half of this upcoming weekend. Starting Sunday, we will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures getting closer to the mid 90s for highs. This trend will continue as we push through the first few days of next week as well.
West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/21) TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway to the weekend, and if you’ve been loving the rain these last couple of days, then this forecast is for you. With an upper level trough hanging over our region, it will continue to be the driving force for showers and storms this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected; just some periods of heavy rainfall and some lightning and thunder. Highs as a result will top into the lower 90s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 18th

For the rest of our day, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with a bit more sunshine as we get through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. As we get into the overnight hours, lows will drop back to the 70s. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph and we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. For our Thursday, a few early morning showers could pass through, otherwise we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour. The rest of the week will be more on the dry side, and we will have a slow increase in temperatures to the mid 90s by next week Tuesday. Conditions are expected to dry out a bit more as we progress through the weekend, but with the excess amount of rain we’ve gotten the past few days, we could feel more on the steamy and muggy side as we get into next week. A nice pocket of dry air could help alleviate this issue, but it doesn’t look to be coming any time soon.
EnvironmentWDAM-TV

Hit-or-miss T-storms to arrive this afternoon, highs in the low-90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone!. We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the low-70s. Today will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-90s. Temps will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Wednesday, August 18 Morning Forecast

The unsettled pattern that we’ve been in continues into mid-week as another disturbance swings through the area. Today is looking like we’ll see a slightly better chance of those showers and storms, especially south of Springfield. Not all of us will see rain but we can expect widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. We’ll still see a bit of sunshine and with that, highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. We could see a rogue stronger storm or two with that daytime-driven instability increasing during the afternoon. For those of you that do see a storm, temperatures will be impacted and likely be a little cooler. The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as multiple disturbances move through the region. It’s looking like a better chance will be on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. There could be a couple of severe storms, especially NW of the viewing area as instability and moisture content will be on the rise. This is something we’ll continue to monitor through the remainder of the week. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in. The ridge holds across the Central U.S. through the start of next week which leads to dry but steamy conditions. Sunshine and heat take over for the first half of the workweek with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 18th

Rain chances stay overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures stayed on the cooler side with low 70s . Thursday is our next chance for showers and storms. The rain chances are in the afternoon. Most staying dry and warm in the low 90s. The end of the week dries out our...
Environmentwxxv25.com

8/18 – Rob’s “Isolated T-storms” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Isolated-Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible each day over the next couple of days, primarily during the peak daytime afternoon heating hours. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible inside thunderstorm development, based on the model consensus and parameters. Heat index values will be fairly high over the next couple...
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday August 18th

Another really good opportunity for more rains across the Big Country exists today before we turn our attention to a drier forecast for the rest of the week. For your Wednesday, we will see cloudy weather with a 50% chance of showers producing about 1/10-1/4 of an inch of rain. The high will only be 88 degrees and the winds will be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight the chance of rain stands at about 50% early otherwise cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at around 10-15 mph.
Environment8newsnow.com

Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 18th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: We didn’t even reach 100 today as strong winds blew through the region again. Gusty winds should subside tomorrow, but overnight lows will drop way down to the 70s for a few days. Expect below average temps through the weekend before we crank up the heat again. Widespread haze will roll back tomorrow through Friday as wildfire smoke meanders into the region again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy