Our picks for what is looking like another steamy Virginia weekend. Watch out for storms y’all. Kickers vs New England – Not going to sugarcoat it. The weather looks more than a bit sketchy. However, when it rains the Kickers seem to do well and the players truly appreciate the fans that stick through a few raindrops. The Kicker have recently signed three younger players including two locals in Damian Gallegos and Ty Johnson. This means when you come out to support the local boys you really are supporting the “local” boys.