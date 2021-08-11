Cancel
Accidents

2 dead, dozens feared trapped by landslide in northern India

By ASHOK SHARMA - Associated Press
 8 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A landslide has struck several vehicles on a highway in the hills of northern India, killing at least two people and trapping dozens of others. Police say 10 people have been rescued from a bus, a truck and a car that were hit by the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state. They say more than 100 rescuers have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers. They say two bodies have been recovered and about 25 to 30 people remain trapped. Heavy rain has caused several landslides in the state over the past few weeks. The region is 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of New Delhi.

