‘Superman: The Complete Animated Series’ Box Set Release Set for October; Special Features Announced!

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…Superman: The Animated Series finally getting released on Blu-ray for the show’s 25th anniversary!. A few years ago, Batman: The Animated Series got the high-definition home video release that it deserves. Now, the Man of Steel will be following in the Caped Crusader’s footsteps with a brand new, fully remastered box set featuring every single episode of the superhero cartoon and several hours of bonus features, including an all-new documentary diving into the creation of the show from executive producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett. Get all the details on the Superman: The Animated Series Blu-ray release below.