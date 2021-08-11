Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

‘Superman: The Complete Animated Series’ Box Set Release Set for October; Special Features Announced!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series with a fully remastered Blu-rayTM box set. Superman: The Complete Animated Series, which includes several hours of bonus features headlined by an all-new documentary detailing the creation of one of the most beloved animated Super Hero cartoons in history, will be available starting October 12, 2021.

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Paul Dini
Person
Telly Savalas
Person
Alan Burnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Home Entertainment#Wba#The Man Of Steel#Super Hero#Interpositive#Academy Award#Private Practice#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Comicscosmicbook.news

'Superman: The Animated Series' Remastered 25th Anniversary Announced

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series with an October 12 Blu-ray release of the fully-remastered series. Check out the official announcement and box art below. Superman: The Animated Series aired for three seasons from September 6, 1996 – February 12, 2000. Press Release.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Superman: The Animated Series’ is Finally Coming to Blu-ray This Fall

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…Superman: The Animated Series finally getting released on Blu-ray for the show’s 25th anniversary!. A few years ago, Batman: The Animated Series got the high-definition home video release that it deserves. Now, the Man of Steel will be following in the Caped Crusader’s footsteps with a brand new, fully remastered box set featuring every single episode of the superhero cartoon and several hours of bonus features, including an all-new documentary diving into the creation of the show from executive producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett. Get all the details on the Superman: The Animated Series Blu-ray release below.
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

Superman: The Animated Series Gets Remastered for Blu-Ray This October!

Fans of the Superman: The Animated Series have something big to look forward to this Fall as the series comes to Blu-ray for the first time!. After getting Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond beautifully remastered on Blu-ray, it’s time for Superman to get the same treatment. Just in time for it’s 25th Anniversary, Superman: The Animated Series has been completely remastered and coming together in on complete set on October 12, 2021!
MoviesGamespot

DC Animated Movie Catwoman: Hunted Announced, Cast Revealed

DC and Warner Animation are producing a new animated Catwoman movie. The film is titled Catwoman: Hunted, and it will star Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) in the title role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of Catwoman: Hunted will focus on Catwoman's attempts to steal a priceless jewel. The heist "puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol as well as Batwoman."
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season’ Set For November Blu-ray Release

What will it take to survive? All aboard the most elite train in the world, as the epic journey continues with more secrets, plot twists, and reveals as Warner Bros Home Entertainment releases Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray and DVD on November 9, 2021. Strap yourself in for a thrilling ride with all 10 episodes from the second season, plus enjoy the captivating 21 minutes of extra features.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

See ‘Justice League’ Star Henry Cavill Gear Up As Injustice Superman

A brand new concept design imagines Justice League star Henry Cavill assuming the role of Injustice Superman. Henry Cavill was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which hit HBO Max earlier this year. While his appearance was recent, it’s unclear if Cavill will be returning to the role anytime soon. Currently, Warner Bros. is working on multiple Superman projects which don’t involve the Man of Steel star. As disappointing as it is that Cavill doesn’t have much of a future with DCEU, fans have tried their best to capture the star in other Justice League-related stories.
wmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell's Son Now

Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell have both had illustrious acting careers. Steenburgen is an Academy Award winner who has starred in a number of iconic films, including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Parenthood, Back to the Future Part III, and Step Brothers. Malcolm McDowell has also starred in many memorable movies: A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Star Trek Generations, and Cat People, to name a few. The power pair split in 1990 after 10 years of marriage, but they share two children, one of whom has become a prominent director. Read on to learn more about Charlie McDowell, including the movies he's directed and the Hollywood star he's engaged to.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Wyatt Cenac Inks Overall Cross-Studio Deal With Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network Studios

Wyatt Cenac is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios with an exclusive, multiyear cross-studio overall deal. Under the pact, the Emmy-winning producer, writer and performer will develop and produce original animated programming at both WBA and CNS for a variety of audiences including preschool, kids, adult and family/co-viewing across all WarnerMedia platforms, as well as external outlets and services. Currently, Cenac has two projects in active development at the studios — an animated longform movie and an adult animated series – in addition to assisting on other various series development. The deal also marks a return...
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

DC Comics Are Teasing A New Joker

Perhaps the most consistently successful villain for DC Comics, the Joker has been remade and adapted into various universes and contexts over the years. The box office impact of Joker has also seen DC expand the line-up of titles with the character, from Black Label specials to a new ongoing series. However, the latest issue of Future State: Gotham, has dropped a hint that there will be another Joker coming to its world.
EntertainmentPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Danny DeVito Is Writing a Penguin Comic Book

We appear to be reaching peak Tim Burton Batrman nostalgia. First Michael Keaton comes out of Bat-retirement to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC movie The Flash. Now Danny DeVito, his nemesis in Burton’s Batman Returns, is writing a DC Comics story about his character from the film, the nefarious bad guy Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On October 5th!

Witness the epic adventure of NBA champion and global icon LeBron James alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny when “Space Jam: A New Legacy” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on Sept 3. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and (“Girls Trip,” “Night School”) from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and stars LeBron James and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the “Avengers” films, “Hotel Rwanda”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on Oct 5.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Michael Keaton Didn’t Understand His Batman Return At First

Batman star Michael Keaton admitted he didn’t understand how his return in The Flash would work. It’s almost impossible to believe but Michael Keaton is suiting up as The Dark Knight again for Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline, The Flash is set to open up the DC Extended Universe’s multiverse by introducing characters like Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Ben Affleck is also set to return as his respective Batman, though it’s unclear if he’ll be seen alongside Keaton’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy