With booster shots coming available Sept. 20 for covid-19, Gov. Jim Justice says that’s still not quite soon enough. “For God’s sakes a living, we absolutely do not need to continue to wait until September the 20th. And we’re going to continue to push in every way to be able to get our people that are surely the most exposed — but anybody that is 60-plus that has been six months or greater since they got the vaccine needs to be getting the booster shot.