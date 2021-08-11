Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Act Like You Got Some Sense’ Book Tour

Comedian, musician, and actor, Jamie Foxx will embark on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of his first memoir, ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE (Grand Central Publishing?– on sale October 19). In this hilarious and heartfelt memoir, Jamie Foxx shares the story of being raised by his no-nonsense grandmother, the glamour and pitfalls of life in Hollywood, and the lessons he took from both worlds to raise his two daughters. Joined by special guests and produced by Live Nation, this tour will be an unforgettable evening of laughs, tears, and wisdom. Every ticket includes a signed copy of Jamie’s memoir ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE.