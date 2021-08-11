Cancel
NFL

Panthers sign veteran LB Josh Bynes

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed for Bynes, who turns 32 later this month. He has appeared in 117 NFL games with four teams since 2011. He provides depth for the Panthers with Denzel Perryman battling a training camp injury and...

#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Auburn#The Baltimore Ravens#The Cincinnati Bengals
Panthers' Chinn eyes 'freedom' at safety after move from LB

SPARTANBURG - It's rare when an NFL team switches a player's position after a successful rookie season. The Carolina Panthers are doing it anyway with Jeremy Chinn. Chinn is moving to safety after finishing runner-up to Washington's Chase Young for 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while playing mostly linebacker.
Carolina Panthers Sign Former Defenders LB Jonathan Celestin

The Carolina Panthers announced yesterday that they have signed the Former DC Defenders LB Jonathan Celestin. Celestin was previously with the team in 2019 before joining the Defenders for the pandemic-shortened 2020 XFL season. In the 5 games the league played Celestin gained 32 total tackles, including 3 for loss,...
AL.com

Linebacker Josh Bynes returns to NFL

Linebacker Josh Bynes started every game for the Cincinnati Bengals last season and reached a career high with 99 tackles in his 10th NFL campaign. But the former Auburn standout didn’t have a spot in the NFL for 2021 until Wednesday. The Carolina Panthers announced Bynes had signed with the...
5 important observations from Carolina Panthers first preseason game

(Michael Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via IMAGN Content Services) P.J. Walker. What were some big observations to take from the Carolina Panthers’ preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday?. The dust is now settling on the Carolina Panthers’ first game of the preseason. It was a mixture of good or...
FanSided

Carolina Panthers: PJ Walker makes big splashes in preseason debut

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker made some pretty big splashes in the team’s preseason game over the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers made a big move in the 2021 offseason to acquire former New York Jets draft bust Sam Darnold, who has a chance to erase that dreaded bust label and rebound in a new NFL city. He’s going to have some very interesting competition behind him in a player that virtually nobody is talking about thanks to the debuts of some really exciting rookies around the league.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers waive/injure OL Matt Kaskey

If you thought the Carolina Panthers were done cleaning up the roster on Tuesday after maneuvering around the required five players, well, you were wrong. There was, unfortunately, a sixth—offensive lineman Matt Kaskey. Carolina has announced they have waived/injured Kaskey, who sustained a foot injury in Sunday’s preseason opener against...
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott's shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.

