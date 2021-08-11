Todd & Julie Chrisley Talk the Longevity of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Ahead of Season 9

Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley seeks advice on a new project. This request is sure to excite fans because they don’t keep quiet about how much they love her cooking. Chrisley Knows Best fans are so eager for anything Julie Chrisley and cooking-related that they call into her weekly podcast, Chrisley Confessions wanting to know when she’s getting a cooking show. Not only that, but they want to know when she’s going to publish a cookbook. From the looks of her latest Instagram post, it seems like things may be getting closer to granting these fan wishes.