Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tears and technical chaos: Andrew Neil weighs up his future at GB News

By Ben Woods
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two weeks after the launch of GB News, its star presenter and chairman packed his bags and left for France. There were an immediate flurry of questions over Andrew Neil’s sudden leave of absence from the right-leaning broadcaster, which he had spent months building in a bid to reshape Britain’s media landscape. Were there tensions at the top? Had an amateurish launch and sharply declining viewing figures prompted a change of heart from the veteran broadcaster?

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guto Harri
Person
Colin Brazier
Person
Kirsty Gallacher
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Simon Mccoy
Person
Mark Dolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Sunday Times#Gb News#Sky News Australia#Fox News#Bbc News#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58. Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen and on radio. He had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...
EntertainmentBBC

Huw Edwards considering his future at BBC News at Ten

The BBC's Huw Edwards says he is considering his future as presenter of the News at Ten. He made the revelation in a special interview for Radio Cymru, just ahead of his 60th birthday. The journalist said he found nightly news "taxing" and thought it was "fair" viewers and ambitious...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jonnie Irwin opens up about his future on A Place in the Sun

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his future on the popular daytime show, A Place in the Sun. The TV star, who has been a familiar face on the Channel 4 programme since 2004, recently revealed that now he is a father-of-three, his plans for presenting have changed. Chatting to...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Tony Blackburn: TV stars are ruining radio

Tony Blackburn thinks TV stars are ruining radio. The 78-year-old presenter believes the industry is being hurt by TV stars who lack radio-specific skills and are instead being hired on the sole basis of their fame. He reflected: "Very few people are good on television and radio, I always preferred...
TV & VideosTelegraph

I’ll pass on making Mastermind contestants squirm, says Clive Myrie

Mastermind is not a quiz show known for its welcoming atmosphere, but Clive Myrie, the new host, plans to change all that. In a departure from the BBC show’s trademark style, Myrie plans to bring a friendliness to proceedings. His approach contrasts with that of Magnus Magnusson, the original presenter,...
SocietyTelegraph

Sussexes believe Queen did not fully 'own' race allegations, book claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that the Queen failed to take “full ownership” of the race allegations made in their Oprah Winfrey interview, according to the authors of an unauthorised biography. A friend of the couple told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom, that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy