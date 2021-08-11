Cancel
Vestas reports second-quarter revenues of $4.1bn

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has reported revenues of €3.53bn ($4.1bn) in the second quarter of the year, roughly equal to its revenues in the same period of last year. The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before special items increased by €67m ($78.5m) in the quarter to €101m...

