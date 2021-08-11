Summer’s last hurrah

After being canceled like so many other events in 2020, it was great to see the Pipestone County Fair back in all its glory last week. The fair is truly a delight to the senses with all the familiar sights, sounds, smells and feels it includes. I was at the fair for at least part of each of the four days in either a work and recreational capacity with my kids, and it appeared that, like many events this year, it was well attended. The grandstands, midway, food stands and events were all packed with people when I was there.