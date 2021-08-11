Cancel
Golf

World golf ranking system being overhauled in 2022

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) system will undergo an analytics-driven overhaul beginning in August 2022, it was announced Wednesday, according to Golf Digest's Sean Zak. The new approach is based on eliminating biases within the current rankings. "Through the use of assigned values in its strength-of-field calculation, which includes...

GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfNew York Post

Grayson Murray updates alcohol battle after accusing PGA Tour of ignoring him

Three weeks after coming forward about his struggles with alcoholism, golfer Grayson Murray announced on Twitter Sunday that he has been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that i wouldn’t leave until i was 100% ready for the real world again,” he wrote.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfUSA Today

Photos: Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, from junior golf to LPGA glory

It’s rare when the last name “Korda” doesn’t appear near the top of an LPGA leaderboard these days. Both Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda found success early in their respective LPGA careers. Older sister Jessica, 28, won for the first time during the first event of her second year on tour in 2012. Nelly, 22, also won for the first time in just her second year on tour, making the Kordas the third sisters to earn LPGA wins alongside Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn and Charlotta and Annika Sorenstam.
GolfGolf.com

Why this Lydia Ko gesture might have been the Olympics most stunning moment

Lydia Ko, a couple of minutes after missing a putt that would have tied her at the top of the Olympic women’s golf tournament, and a couple of minutes before heading to a playoff for the silver medal, was thinking of neither. Nelly Korda had just won the gold. She was greeted first on the 18th green at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan by her older sister, Jessica. But next came Ko, arms spread wide open in the direction of Nelly. She’d add a fist bump for Jessica. As the scene ended, Nelly walked off to applause from Ko.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
Jersey City, NJGolf Digest

Patrick Reed withdraws from the Northern Trust less than two hours before his first-round tee time

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Patrick Reed's quest to earn an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team just got a lot harder. The nine-time PGA Tour winner withdrew from the Northern Trust with an ankle injury less than two hours before his Thursday tee time. Reed had been scheduled to play with fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler for the first two rounds of the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfGolf Digest

Watch Tiger Woods bomb a "Happy Gilmore" drive while Rory McIlroy's attempt takes out a launch monitor

No, Tiger Woods has not undergone a new swing change. Although judging by this missile, maybe he should consider it. Woods remains sidelined as he rehabs from a February car crash, but on Monday TaylorMade released a video of its tour staff trying to replicate the “Happy Gilmore” swing in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary this year. (The video was taped before Woods’ accident.)

