Sunday Sweets at Moona

Healthier snack company Simple Mills has ventured once more into the cookie aisle with Sweet Thins, a coconut sugar-sweetened treat made from simple, nutritious ingredients, including a seed and nut flour blend made of watermelon seed, cashew, sunflower seed and flax seed. The product rollout marks the introduction to the cookie category of watermelon seed flour, which not only helps create Sweet Thins’ light and crispy texture, but also packs a nutrient-dense punch of protein, good fats and micronutrients. Sweet Thins are additionally Certified Gluten-free; free of grains, corn, soy, dairy, gums and emulsifiers; Non-GMO Project Verified; and Paleo-friendly. Simple Mills sources the coconut sugar used in the snack line from farmers on the Indonesian island of Java, who use such regenerative farming practices as agroforestry, perennial cropping and composting, which help improve soil health and protect biodiversity. Meanwhile, for the watermelon seeds, the company is working directly with an Ontario farmer who is implementing regenerative practices that include multispecies cover crop plantings and conservation tillage. Watermelon seed, the main ingredient in Simple Mills’ seed and nut flour blend, introduces greater crop diversity, a key outcome of regenerative agriculture. Available in Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Brownie and Honey Cinnamon varieties, Sweet Thins retail for a suggested $4.99 per 4.25-ounce box, joining Simple Mills’ lineup of nutrient-dense foods that span the No. 1 baking mix, No. 1 cracker and No. 3 cookie brand in the natural channel.