Sunday Sweets at Moona
Wrap up the weekend and keep the Sunday Scaries at bay with a sweet reward at Moona. The mezze-focused Middle Eastern spot in Inman Square is now open on Sunday nights and as a special treat for Sunday diners, they are bringing back their signature (and very labor-intensive) dessert: knafeh. If you’re not familiar, this glorious sweet is made with kataifi (shredded and buttered phyllo strings) and layered with two different types of cheeses. It then gets baked in the oven and finished with orange blossom simple syrup a dollop of crème fraîche and a sprinkle of pistachios for a crispy, cheesy, sweet and savory way to finish your meal. Book a table on this or any upcoming Sunday between 4:30 and 8:30pm (call 617. 945.7448) to enjoy a smattering of small plates and a heavenly dessert.www.bostonchefs.com
