Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Sunday Sweets at Moona

bostonchefs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrap up the weekend and keep the Sunday Scaries at bay with a sweet reward at Moona. The mezze-focused Middle Eastern spot in Inman Square is now open on Sunday nights and as a special treat for Sunday diners, they are bringing back their signature (and very labor-intensive) dessert: knafeh. If you’re not familiar, this glorious sweet is made with kataifi (shredded and buttered phyllo strings) and layered with two different types of cheeses. It then gets baked in the oven and finished with orange blossom simple syrup a dollop of crème fraîche and a sprinkle of pistachios for a crispy, cheesy, sweet and savory way to finish your meal. Book a table on this or any upcoming Sunday between 4:30 and 8:30pm (call 617. 945.7448) to enjoy a smattering of small plates and a heavenly dessert.

www.bostonchefs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweets#Food Drink#Scaries#Middle Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesFood Network

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

How to cook a steak properly

Wheeled out for romantic dinners for two and indulgent meals, steak’s higher price tag makes it fall squarely into the category of ‘special’. Sadly, it’s easy to get wrong, and that expensive treat can become an expensive disappointment. Thankfully we’ve put together our step-by-step guide (full of top tips) to...
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RecipesBon Appétit

Sweet Potato Grits

Edna Lewis once said, “People should really leave grits alone.” And we won’t argue with the queen, but in this recipe from Kia Damon (featured in Bryant Terry’s book Black Food), roasted sweet potato adds an earthy element and a creamy, custardy texture to grits. Damon suggests eating them with fried catfish, shrimp smothered in bacon gravy, mushrooms simmered in red curry, or “as our ancestors intended, with just a simple pat of butter.”
Recipesagardenforthehouse.com

1950s Sweet Cream Cake

If you’ve never tasted Sweet Cream Cake, please take note: It’s delicious! I found the recipe in the “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cookbook” that was originally published in 1950. The cake is blessed with a light, fluffy crumb and an irresistible vanilla perfume. It’s an easy cake to make even for first-time bakers. You can mix the batter by hand (as most folks did in the early 1950s) or by machine as you please. Here’s the video how-to and printable recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
RecipesWPRI

In the Kitchen: Sweet & Sour Shrimp

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to make the following recipe:. Mix ketchup, vinegar, honey, soy, pineapple juice, lime and salt. In a saute pan add oil and sauté ginger, garlic, scallion and pepper. Add sweet potato and cook. until soft. Add eggplant...
RecipesDaily News

Sweet Corn with Barbecue Butter

Preheat oven broiler on high. In small saucepan over low heat, combine barbecue sauce and butter until melted and smooth. Place sweet corn in a medium-sized baking dish and pour barbecue mixture over sweet corn. Broil sweet corn 4 inches from broiler, being sure to watch. Turn and baste the...
Recipesthreeforksvoice.com

Column: Sweet Pork

A few years back, I received an instant pot as a gift, and I wasn’t sure what to think. I was excited to bring something new to the kitchen but worried because I had always been a little bit intimidated by pressure cookers. I thought it would probably sit in...
Food & Drinksourstate.com

Championship Hot Wings

Ranch dressing, carrot sticks, and celery sticks (for serving) Preheat oven to 400°. Place a wire rack over a baking sheet. Spray the wire rack with cooking spray. Lay out the chicken wings on paper towels and pat dry. In a large bowl, toss wings with oil and season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Transfer to rack over baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 325° and bake for 45 minutes, flipping the wings halfway through. Remove chicken from oven.
Real Simple

Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies

This recipe packs the comforting flavors of carrot cake in a healthy cookie to start your day. Yes, healthy! Breakfast cookies might sound like a crazy idea, but when you consider how sugary many muffins are, these are downright restrained. In fact, there's less than half a tablespoon of maple syrup in each cookie. Plus, the recipe is made up of wholesome, fiber-rich ingredients, which mitigate the release of added sugar into your blood stream. This includes rolled oats, almond flour, walnuts, and a shower of shredded carrots. The result is a batch of tasty treats for your morning (make-ahead!) meal on the go.
Durham, NCchapelboro.com

Flavor of The Week: Sweets by Shayda

Shayda Wilson has always loved baking. She went from stealing her mother’s Martha Stewart magazines to running her very own pastry shop. But her journey was not so linear. After graduating from N.C. State University with a degree in accounting, she went on to be an accountant for two years. However, she decided to pursue her true passions and travelled to Paris and completed a year-long program at Le Cordon Bleu. While in Paris she fell in love with the pastry culture in France.
Food & Drinksbostonchefs.com

Rosebud Milkshake Month

Rosebud is known for bringing American nostalgia to life with their reinvented comfort foods, and starting this week they have done it again with their Hostess and Little Debbie Milkshake Month. Through Saturday, September 18th the diner-turned-American-kitchen-and-bar is blending up milkshakes with your favorite Hostess/Little Debbie treats like DingDongs, Zebra Cakes, Twinkies and Nutty Buddy. And the little red cherry on top is – you can make them boozy! Stop in for their seven days of brunching with plates of eggs benny, loaded tots or a Rosebud cheeseburger with a specialty milkshake and savor all the flavors of childhood. Take a peek at the treats calendar below and get ready to taste one (or all) and let the team know which is your favorite.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Simple Mills Sweet Thins

Healthier snack company Simple Mills has ventured once more into the cookie aisle with Sweet Thins, a coconut sugar-sweetened treat made from simple, nutritious ingredients, including a seed and nut flour blend made of watermelon seed, cashew, sunflower seed and flax seed. The product rollout marks the introduction to the cookie category of watermelon seed flour, which not only helps create Sweet Thins’ light and crispy texture, but also packs a nutrient-dense punch of protein, good fats and micronutrients. Sweet Thins are additionally Certified Gluten-free; free of grains, corn, soy, dairy, gums and emulsifiers; Non-GMO Project Verified; and Paleo-friendly. Simple Mills sources the coconut sugar used in the snack line from farmers on the Indonesian island of Java, who use such regenerative farming practices as agroforestry, perennial cropping and composting, which help improve soil health and protect biodiversity. Meanwhile, for the watermelon seeds, the company is working directly with an Ontario farmer who is implementing regenerative practices that include multispecies cover crop plantings and conservation tillage. Watermelon seed, the main ingredient in Simple Mills’ seed and nut flour blend, introduces greater crop diversity, a key outcome of regenerative agriculture. Available in Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Brownie and Honey Cinnamon varieties, Sweet Thins retail for a suggested $4.99 per 4.25-ounce box, joining Simple Mills’ lineup of nutrient-dense foods that span the No. 1 baking mix, No. 1 cracker and No. 3 cookie brand in the natural channel.
Recipesroyalexaminer.com

Mexican Sweet Corn Salad

Inspired by Mexican elote, this corn salad makes great use of late summer sweet corn with tangy lime juice and flavorful poblano peppers. Add jalapeño peppers for extra spice or chipotle chili powder for a smoky kick. 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. 4 ears fresh sweet corn, shucked with kernels removed...
College Station, TXBattalion Texas AM

Sweet treats coming soon

On a mission to develop delicious and innovative recipes, Crumbl Cookies and newly opened Insomnia Cookies are making their debut in College Station. Insomnia Cookies is currently available for delivery, catering and curbside pick-up in College Station; the same will soon be available at Crumbl, though an official opening date has not yet been announced. Popular on TikTok, Crumbl is known for their iconic pink boxes and well-decorated, sometimes oddly flavored, gourmet cookies, which rotate flavors weekly. Insomnia is famous for their late night deliveries and extensive menu, including cookies, brownies, ice cream and cold milk.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Sweet Pickled Grapes Recipe

There's nothing quite like a pickle to spice things up. Add some tartness to a burger, pack a zing into your salad, or pop one on a cracker to perfectly balance the creaminess of a nice cheese. According to PBS, modern humans are not the only ones to love this tangy treat; pickles have been found as far back as 2030 BC!

Comments / 0

Community Policy