Now’s a great time to make sure you have a photo of your vaccine card loaded onto your phone if you’re planning on eating or drinking inside a bar or restaurant (because why are these cards too big to fit in a wallet?!). With the rise of the Delta variant, a growing number of Portland bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination in order to eat or drink indoors. Only a handful of establishments have implemented these policies so far, so we reached out to some of those owners to share their experiences—including the positive and negative feedback they’ve received.