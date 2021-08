I would like to thank the voters of Fairhaven for your support. What we did together was something special and I would like you to know I appreciate every one of you. You gave me the opportunity to present myself to you in a transparent way and 785 of you made it known that you are not satisfied with the status quo. Yes we didn’t accomplish our goal. However, based on the overwhelming number of people who have reached out to check on me and inform me of the impact my campaign has had on them, I feel as though in some way the campaign was a success.