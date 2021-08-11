Cancel
Todd & Julie Chrisley Talk the Longevity of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Ahead of Season 9

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
Kentucky New Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014, the reality series about real estate mogul Todd, wife Julie and their Atlanta family became a hit for the USA Network thanks to the stars’ southern charm and relatable squabbles. They became so popular, in fact, it wasn’t long before their kids, Savannah and Chase, got their own offshoot, Growing Up Chrisley, which returns for season 3 along with season 9 of the main show on August 12.

