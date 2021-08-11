Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneseo, NY

Westerhof Named Dean of School of Education

geneseo.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJolanda Westerhof has been named dean of the Ella Cline Shear School of Education after a competitive national search. Westerhof began her role as dean on June 24. "I am delighted to welcome Jolanda to Geneseo," Provost Stacey Robertson said. "Her former colleagues hold her in high regard, and her experience, interests, and vision align perfectly with those that are critical to the position of dean of education at this time. I look forward to working with Jolanda as she leads the School of Education."

www.geneseo.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneseo, NY
Education
City
Geneseo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#The School Of Education#Mi#Principia College#Educational Programs#The Veritas Institute#Aascu#Anthropology Of Education#Centre#Indiana University#Washington University#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Angola, INEvening Star

Barry named dean of Allen School of Engineering and Computing

ANGOLA — Trine University has named distinguished faculty member and chair William Barry as the dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing, it was announced Tuesday. Barry served as a professor and chair of the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Trine since 2019. A member...
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Rand Taps New Dean for Pardee Graduate School

Santa Monica think tank and consulting firm Rand Corp. has named Nancy Staudt, dean of Washington University’s School of Law, as the new dean for Rand’s Pardee Graduate School for public policy. Upon taking the helm in October, Staudt will become the Pardee Graduate School’s fifth dean, succeeding Susan Marquis,...
Allentown, PAmuhlenberg.edu

Muhlenberg Names David Donnelly as Dean of the School of Graduate Studies

Donnelly is responsible for Muhlenberg’s graduate and post-baccalaureate certificate programs. He began the role on August 2. Donnelly’s higher education experience includes teaching and administrative appointments at the University of Houston, Sarah Lawrence College, Quinnipiac University and the College of New Rochelle. He has advised college leadership and served in key university roles, including interim chief academic officer and as dean for graduate studies and a school of communication. He has also served as an advisor for several EdTech companies.
Montevallo, ALmontevallo.edu

Truss named dean of UM College of Arts & Sciences

Dr. Ruth Truss will serve as the dean of the University of Montevallo’s College of Arts & Sciences beginning on Aug. 16 after serving in an interim capacity for the past few years. Truss joined the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at UM in 1993 as an adjunct instructor...
Lewes, DEPosted by
Delaware Business Times

Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing named a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education

LEWES – Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare has been chosen as a 2021 Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. The School of Nursing was the only hospital-based nursing diploma program to receive this award and shares this accolade with other prestigious school such as Duke University, The University of Florida, Emory University, and the University of North Carolina.
EducationColumbia University

Troy Eggers Named Dean of the School of Professional Studies

I write to announce that, in close consultation with Executive Vice President for Arts and Sciences Amy Hungerford, I have formally appointed Troy Eggers as Dean of the School of Professional Studies. Over this past year, as Interim Dean, Troy has led the School admirably through a period of considerable uncertainty and strain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baltimore, MDjhu.edu

Sarah Szanton named Johns Hopkins School of Nursing dean

Sarah Szanton—a prominent gerontologist, expert in health equity and social justice, and alumna and longtime faculty member of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing—has been appointed as the next Hopkins Nursing dean. Her term will begin Aug. 25. Originally a member of the School of Nursing Dean Search Committee, Szanton...
Collegesdecaturradio.com

Millikin Names Podeschi Interim Dean of the Tabor School of Business

Millikin University has appointed RJ Podeschi, associate professor of information systems and chair of the Tabor School of Business Undergraduate Programs, as interim dean of the Tabor School of Business, effective Sept. 6, 2021. Podeschi specializes in relational databases and information technology (IT) infrastructure. Prior to his full-time faculty appointment,...
Union, NJkean.edu

Dean of Education Chosen for National Fellowship on Teacher Preparation

Kean’s Dean of the College of Education, Barbara R. Ridener, Ph.D., has been named an Impact Academy fellow by Deans for Impact, a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure every child is taught by a well-prepared teacher. Ridener was selected as one of 24 educational leaders from across the...
Chapin, SCthelakemurraynews.net

Veteran educator named interim principal at Chapin Middle School

Veteran educator Stephanie Huckabee has been named the interim principal at Chapin Middle School. Huckabee replaces Anna Miller, who has been named School District Five’s Chief of Academics and Administration. Huckabee most recently served as the assistant principal of instruction at Chapin High School. She also served as the assistant...
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

New special education executive named for Culpeper schools

Adam Cahuantzi has been selected as Culpeper County Public Schools’ new executive director of special education, the division announced late Wednesday. Cahuantzi most recently served as acting coordinator of due process and eligibility with Fairfax County Public Schools. He has also been a special education teacher, special education department chair, special education procedural support liaison and program manager of multi-agency services in Fairfax County.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

ISU names Dean of College of Health

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Teresa Conner was recently named dean of the College of Health within the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences. She says she knew Idaho State was the right choice and being on campus has only reaffirmed her belief that the university is truly on the frontier of modern medicine innovation.
Grand Portage, MNWTIP

Back to School Education Night

Join the Grand Portage Human Services their Education Department for an all ages event on Thursday, August 12 at 6:00 pm with information for parents and students regarding back to school and mental health. Located at the Grand Portage Log Community Building, there will be backpack giveaways and door prizes...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

cummings named associate dean for faculty development

“During dre’s time here, he has made a meaningful impact at Bowen,” said Theresa Beiner, dean of the law school. “In addition to his prolific scholarship, he has spoken about his work both in and outside of Arkansas. He is also an innovative teacher who uses formative and summative assessments in his classes, including experiential drafting.”
Schenectady, NYLeader-Herald

Students named to dean’s list

SCHENECTADY — Comprised annually, students with at least a 3.50 grade point average for the entire academic year were honored with the academic achievement by Union College. Chelsea Cirillo of Johnstown. Cirillo is a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in political science. Augustus D’Amore of Johnstown. D’Amore is...
Collegesumn.edu

John Coleman, CLA Dean, named 2021 Notable Leader in Higher Education

John Coleman has positioned the University of Minnesota’s College of Liberal Arts as a destination college since becoming dean in 2014. While other liberal arts schools have seen enrollment declines, CLA has exceeded its enrollment targets in six of the past seven years. Coleman has doubled the number of scholarships awarded each year and brought an innovative new Liberal Arts Engagement Hub to life in the refurbished Pillsbury Hall, reopening soon. Today, 16 CLA programs rank in the top 25 worldwide.
Kokomo, INiuk.edu

IU Kokomo appoints new dean for School of Business

KOKOMO, Ind. – Chittibabu (Chitti) Govindarajulu joins Indiana University Kokomo as the Dean of the School of Business. He will lead undergraduate and graduate programs including business administration, accounting, finance, hospitality and tourism management, public administration, and sports and recreation management. He cited respect for the IU name, along with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy