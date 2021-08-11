Westerhof Named Dean of School of Education

Jolanda Westerhof has been named dean of the Ella Cline Shear School of Education after a competitive national search. Westerhof began her role as dean on June 24. "I am delighted to welcome Jolanda to Geneseo," Provost Stacey Robertson said. "Her former colleagues hold her in high regard, and her experience, interests, and vision align perfectly with those that are critical to the position of dean of education at this time. I look forward to working with Jolanda as she leads the School of Education."