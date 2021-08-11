Cancel
Public Hearing-Grass Lake Township

 8 days ago

August 24th, 2021 at 7 p.m. Purpose of Hearing is conditional use permit for proposed use of rental homes on property which is required by Grass Lake Zoning. Purpose of Hearing is conditional use permit to place a mobile home on property smaller than required specifications by ordinance. Place: Grass...

Harpersfield, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Co...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Connection with the Proposed Local Law of the Town of Harpersfield, Delaware County, New York to Opt-Out of Retail Cannabis Dispensaries and On-Site Cannabis Consumption Facilities within the Town of Harpersfield and Subject to Permissive Referendum Pursuant to Cannabis Law Section 131 and Municipal Home Rule Law Section 24. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Harpersfield's Town Board on September 8, 2021, at 7:00 PM at the Harpersfield Town Hall, located at 25399 State Hwy 23, Harpersfield, New York 13786, to hear all persons interested regarding the proposed Local Law entitled "A Local Law to Allow the Town of Harpersfield to Opt-Out of the Retail Dispensary License and On-Site Consumption License Provisions of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act/ New York Cannabis Law". The purpose of the proposed Local Law is to request that the Cannabis Control Board prohibit the establishment of cannabis retail dispensary licenses and/or on-site consumption licenses for adult-use cannabis within the jurisdiction of the Town. A copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the office of the Town Clerk located at 25399 State Hwy 23, Harpersfield, NY 13786. All persons desiring to speak either on behalf of, or in opposition to, said proposed Local Law shall be heard by either attending the public hearing or by submitting written comments in advance of the public hearing to: tohclerk@gmail.com using the subject line "Cannabis Law". By Order of the Town Board Linda E. Goss, Town Clerk August 12, 2021.
Pierce County, WATacoma Daily Index

Public Hearing-City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing – Manitou Annexation Interlocal Agreement. The Tacoma City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. to receive public comments on the draft Interlocal Agreement and draft Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Tacoma and Pierce County concerning the proposed annexation of the Manitou Area. The Area is bounded by Lakewood Dr. W., 64th St. W., 70th St. W., and the County-City boundaries to the east of 52nd Ave. W. The proposed annexation is required by the State Growth Management Act. The text of the draft Interlocal Agreement is published below, pursuant to RCW 35.13.470. To learn more about the proposed annexation and how to attend the public hearing (virtually or in-person), please visit www.cityoftacoma.org/Manitou. ANNEXATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF TACOMA and PIERCE COUNTY.
Chinook, WAchinookobserver.com

PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE CHINOOK WATER DISTRICT

On September 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM the Chinook Water District will hold a public hearing at the Chinook Fire Department meeting room located at 764 SR101. The topics to be discussed at this meeting are as follows: 1. Water Use Efficiency Goal Setting. 2. Regular monthly business. The public is invited to attend this meeting.
Politicsboston.gov

Public Improvement Commission hearing

The Public Improvement Commission hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 19. PH 1. On a petition by Davita Kidney Care for the making of Specific Repairs within Harrison Avenue (public way), Boston Proper, located on its southeasterly side at address no. 660, generally northeast of East Canton Street, consisting of curb and sidewalk reconstruction, as well as new and relocated pedestrian ramps, specialty pavement, and bike racks.
Rosman, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Public hearing on August 30

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Public Law No. 100-647 S1013(a)(24)(A)(1988), the undersigned will hold a public hearing on August 30, 2021, at 6:00PM)) PM at the location of the undersigned listed below to discuss its acquisition by lease purchase of (1) 2022 Ford F-550 Mini Pumper Fire Apparatus and financial arrangements related thereto.
PoliticsKanabec County Times Online

Kanabec County Board of Commissioners Briefs

The next meeting of the Kanabec County Board of Commissioners is 9 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021 at the Kanabec County Courthouse basement meeting room. The meeting is also held via WebEx telephone or video access. Gambling request for substance use treatment organization divides vote. Charitable gambling requests are typically approved...
Politicscascadetwp.com

Meghan Burrows - Public Hearing

The Cascade Charter Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing to consider the following request. REQUEST: The applicant is requesting a variance to allow an addition on the house that would be closer than the required 35-foot front yard setback from the Windcrest St right of way.
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Public hearing set on supervisorial districts

LANCASTER — The independent Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission will host a public hearing to collect public input to help redraw supervisorial district lines for the next 10 years on Aug. 22 in the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre. The in-person/virtual meeting is scheduled from 2 to 4...
Ellsworth, KSindyrepnews.com

Ellsworth Public Hearing for Rezoning Request

(This notice takes the place of the "Notice of Public Hearing" in the July 29th Ellsworth Reporter) The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday Sept 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 121 W. 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Rezoning Change Request from (R-1) Residential 1 to (L-1) Light Industrial 1; for the purpose of Public Utility - Public Utility Storage yard enclosed by fence.
Oktibbeha County, MSStarkville Daily News

Prairie Opportunity holds public hearing

On Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, Prairie Opportunity hosted a public hearing at the outdoor pavilion at McKee Park to talk to the public about their grants and the services they offer because of the grants. Prairie Opportunity, Inc. serves eight counties in north central Mississippi, including Oktibbeha county.
Wise, VACoalfield.com

Hearing is to receive public comment on a proposed ordinance requiring cutting of grass, weeds, and other foreign growth by property owners

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Wise, Virginia will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Wise Municipal Building located at 501 West Main Street. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comment on a proposed ordinance requiring cutting of grass, weeds, and other foreign growth by property owners; prescribing methods for service of notice; specifying penalties for violations; and providing for collections of charges.
Tyrone Township, MIhuntingdondailynews.com

Tyrone Township supervisors announce changes to public comment

The Tyrone Township board of supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 9. Though it was relatively short and bereft of the drama of last July’s meeting, several noteworthy issues were brought to attention. When departmental reports were discussed, updates on several ongoing road projects were provided. A...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Public hearing for Bayview development postponed

The Bayonne Planning Board has postponed a public hearing for a proposed mixed-use development known as Bayview at the site of the former A&P off Ave. A. Bayview JC, LLC seeks to construct four buildings with 1,100 residential units. Of the four, two will be 12 stories and two will be eight.
Middlefield, CTmiddlefieldct.org

Town of Middlefield – Public Hearing

NOTICE is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Selectmen at the Middlefield Community Center, 405 Main Street, Room 2, in said Town of Middlefield, Connecticut, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to:. Review and discuss an Amendment to add to the...
Politicsboston.gov

Boston Cannabis Board Public Hearing

You are hereby notified that the Boston Cannabis Board (the “BCB”) will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00p.m. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. The BCB will accept testimony regarding each agenda item. Testimony will be limited to two (2) minutes and any additional testimony may be submitted in writing to cannabisboard@boston.gov. If you wish to testify please sign up.
Middlesex County, VAmiddlesex.va.us

BOS Public Hearing Cancelled!

The Board of Supervisors Public Hearing scheduled for September 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm HAS BEEN CANCELLED. An advisory referendum will be added to the ballot for the November 2, 2021 election regarding the removal of the Civil War monument on the Historic Courthouse grounds.

