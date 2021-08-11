Kanabec County Drainage Authority Meeting

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting for August last week in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all claims and bills as presented : reviewed and noted all county reports as presented : heard that the Jasper County Law Enforcement Center has a projected completion date of March 2022 – while the second payment worth $333,248 was recently made, the project is currently running $15,000 under budget : noted that seven Board members recently attended a UCCI Education Seminar in Galena where workshops on various topics were held, plus interaction with members from other county boards from throughout the state : noted the discussion continues on the possible future of the Jasper County Ambulance Service : and took no additional action, other than to adjourn, after a sixty-four minute executive session to discuss personnel : the next regular Jasper County Board meeting is September 16th.