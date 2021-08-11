Cancel
Kanabec County Drainage Authority Meeting

Kanabec County Times Online
 8 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Kanabec County Drainage Authority will hold a ditch repair hearing for possible repairs to County Ditch No. 2 and County Ditch No. 10. On August 17th at 6:30 p.m. located at the Kanabec County Jail Training Room – 100 S. Vine St., Mora, MN 55051. All interested parties may appear and be heard.

www.moraminn.com

